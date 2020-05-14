Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus and cancer: 'We don't have time to wait'
Cancer patients have told the BBC of the devastating impact Covid-19 is having on their treatment and quality of life.
Liz from Hull is undergoing chemotherapy. She told the BBC's Jeremy Cooke that her support services have been cut back.
Correspondent: Jeremy Cooke
Camera/editing: Stephen Fildes
Producer: Claire Kendall
-
14 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window