Nurses: 'I don't know what we'd do without them'
The coronavirus pandemic has hit all types of nursing across the UK, with nurses having to adapt how they give care during the crisis.

On International Nurses Day, patients and their families pay tribute to the efforts being made.

Meet community nurse Yvonne Pullin and ward manager Nikki Whyte in Portsmouth, as they explain how things have changed.

Filmed and edited by Harriet Bradshaw and Emily Brooks

  • 12 May 2020
