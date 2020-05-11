Inspections to check firms are 'Covid-secure'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: PM announces 'Covid-secure' inspections for businesses
Businesses reopening under current lockdown restrictions will be subject to inspections to check they are keeping workers safe.
In the daily press briefing, Boris Johnson said workplaces must be "Covid-secure" and that employers will not be allowed to "get away with" forcing staff to work in unsafe conditions.
It comes after the UK government announced its roadmap out of lockdown with a slight change in restrictions from Wednesday.
-
11 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-52627003/coronavirus-pm-announces-covid-secure-inspections-for-businessesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window