'Even in a pandemic they're still moving drugs'
The lockdown has meant fewer people moving around outside, and police have reported that has made it easier to spot criminals and make arrests.
It has also resulted in the people dealing drugs spending longer at home, and according to one youth worker, that has given them time to reflect on their involvement.
The BBC's Danny Shaw went out with officers before coronavirus restrictions were announced, and spoke to people after the restrictions about how they have impacted the drugs trade.
12 May 2020
