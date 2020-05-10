Key points and analysis from Johnson's statement

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: The main takeaways from Johnson's statement
The prime minister has unveiled a "conditional plan" to reopen society, allowing people in England to spend more time outdoors and plans for schools, shops and hospitality businesses to return to business.
Boris Johnson said changes would only be implemented if it was safe to do so, and leaders from the other nations of the UK have indicated that they are cautious to change the lockdown restrictions.
The BBC's political editor Laura Kuennssberg explains the key points from the address to the nation.
-
10 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window