PM statement 'raises as many questions as answers'
Coronavirus: Labour's Starmer says PM statement 'raises as many questions as answers'

People are being told to go back to work without clear guidance, the Labour leader has said.

Sir Keir Starmer said Boris Johnson's statement on a plan to ease the coronavirus lockdown "raises as many questions as answers".

He also questioned how people would be able to got to work without using public transport.

  • 10 May 2020
