'It was a terrible time'
Coronavirus: 'It was a terrible time'

Ertan, a 70-year-old bus driver, has now recovered from Covid-19 after a lengthy stay in hospital.

His oxygen levels were regulated using a new device currently being trialled by the NHS.

Ertan is now back home - and the BBC was able to witness his first follow-up appointment with clinical staff via video.

  • 11 May 2020
