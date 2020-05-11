Media player
Coronavirus: 'It was a terrible time'
Ertan, a 70-year-old bus driver, has now recovered from Covid-19 after a lengthy stay in hospital.
His oxygen levels were regulated using a new device currently being trialled by the NHS.
Ertan is now back home - and the BBC was able to witness his first follow-up appointment with clinical staff via video.
Watch more personal stories during the coronavirus outbreak: Your Coronavirus Stories
11 May 2020
