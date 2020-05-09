'Public transport cannot go back to where it left off'
Coronavirus: Social distancing cuts public transport passenger capacity by 90%

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warned social distancing "would allow only one in 10 passengers on parts of public transport" once the network resumes a full service.

He was speaking at a news briefing on Saturday about the effect of Covid-19 on the UK.

A further 346 coronavirus deaths have been recorded, taking the total to 31,587.

  • 09 May 2020
