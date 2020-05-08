'No dramatic overnight change' to lockdown rules
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Lockdown restrictions to be lifted gradually

The environment secretary George Eustice said the PM will lay out a 'road map' to gradually ease restrictions on Sunday.

Speaking at the government's daily coronavirus briefing, he told the BBC's Ben Wright that it was essential that people abide by the current restrictions over the sunny weekend.

  • 08 May 2020
Go to next video: UK claps for carers for the seventh week