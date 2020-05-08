VE Day: The Queen's message

Media player
VE Day: The Queen addresses the nation
The Queen has addressed the nation to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day.
The monarch's pre-recorded message marks the exact moment her father, King George VI, gave a radio address 75 years ago.
She said: "We are still a nation those brave soldiers, sailors and airmen would recognise and admire."
08 May 2020
