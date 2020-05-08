'I didn’t see my father until I was five’

Video

Peter Stevens has told BBC Radio 5 Live about the emotional moment he saw his father for the first time, aged five.

For many families, VE Day marked the point where they could be reunited after a long separation.

Born in December 1939, Peter Stevens had no memory of his father, who had been fighting in North Africa and Italy for most of Peter's life.

Peter grew up with his grandparents in High Wycombe.

Speaking to Clare McDonnell, he said: "A face came at the back window, I looked up and my grandparents said, 'That's your father.' That's remained with me all my life, that moment.”