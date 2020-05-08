Media player
VE Day: UK holds two minute silence on 75th anniversary
The UK has held a two-minute silence to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day, as the country remains in lockdown due to the coronavirus.
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall led the silence, to honour servicemen and women who fought or were killed during World War Two.
08 May 2020
