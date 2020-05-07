Media player
Coronavirus: UK claps for carers for the seventh week
People across the UK have applauded NHS staff and other key workers for the seventh week in a row.
Watch for bagpipes, Boris Johnson and bus drivers in Antrim, Northern Ireland, showing off their parking skills.
07 May 2020
