'Love letters to my husband at war'
Video

VE Day: Couple sent hundreds of love letters during WW2

Newly married Joe and Audrey wrote 700 letters to each other while they were separated during World War Two. Joe served in the Royal Army Medical Corps and Audrey worked in a munitions factory.

They were apart on VE Day but went on to enjoy 53 years of marriage together.

Letters voiced by Phil Dunster and Ellie Heydon

  • 08 May 2020
