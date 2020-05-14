Media player
Coronavirus: Thomas Fox 'loved to sing'
Dad-of-eight Thomas Fox was a great singer.
If he was at a party, his relatives would ask him to belt out a song and "he loved doing it", says his son Alan.
Thomas, from Salford, died aged 92 after contracting coronavirus.
14 May 2020
