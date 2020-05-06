Banksy honours 'superheroes' of the NHS
Bansky thanks NHS staff in Southampton with original painting

Elusive street artist Banksy has donated a new painting to University Hospital Southampton.

Game Changer depicts a child playing with today's 'superhero' - a toy nurse - and is currently on display to staff and patients.

The work will eventually be auctioned off to raise funds for NHS workers.

