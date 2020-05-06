PM 'bitterly regrets' care home epidemic
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson says he 'bitterly regrets' care home epidemic

Boris Johnson has said he "bitterly regrets" the coronavirus epidemic in care homes.

Latest figures show deaths in care homes continued to rise amid a fall in Covid-19 related hospital deaths.

At Prime Minister's Questions, Labour's Sir Keir Starmer accused the PM of failing to have a grip on the issue.

Mr Johnson said a "huge effort" was going in - and there had been a "palpable improvement" in recent days.

  • 06 May 2020
Go to next video: How long it takes to recover from coronavirus