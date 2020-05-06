Meghan's story for Archie's first birthday
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Duchess of Sussex reads to Archie on his first birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have marked their son's first birthday by releasing a video of Meghan reading to a beaming Archie.

The clip, filmed by Prince Harry, shows the duchess reading Duck! Rabbit! - one of Archie's favourite books.

It was posted on Instagram as part of a Save the Children fundraising campaign for children and families struggling due to coronavirus.

Read more on this story.

  • 06 May 2020
Go to next video: Royal baby: 'He's just the dream'