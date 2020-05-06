Meghan's story for Archie's first birthday

Media player
Duchess of Sussex reads to Archie on his first birthday
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have marked their son's first birthday by releasing a video of Meghan reading to a beaming Archie.
The clip, filmed by Prince Harry, shows the duchess reading Duck! Rabbit! - one of Archie's favourite books.
It was posted on Instagram as part of a Save the Children fundraising campaign for children and families struggling due to coronavirus.
06 May 2020
