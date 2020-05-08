Media player
VE Day: The scene outside Buckingham Palace
As the war in Europe came to an end in May 1945, crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London.
The BBC's correspondent Howard Marshall reported on the scene.
First broadcast on the BBC Home Service on 8 May 1945.
