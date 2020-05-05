Raab insists virus death tolls shouldn't be compared

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Not possible to 'reliably' compare death tolls at this stage - Raab
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has insisted it is not yet possible to "reliably" compare coronavirus death tolls country-by-country.
It comes as the UK reported its death total as 29,427, which is now higher than Italy's 29,315.
Answering the BBC's David Shukman at Tuesday's Downing Street briefing, Mr Raab said: "I don’t think you can make the international comparisons you're suggesting at this stage."
05 May 2020
