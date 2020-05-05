'There was no social distancing on the flight'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Aer Lingus flight had 'no social distancing' says passenger

A passenger on an Aer Lingus flight from Belfast to Heathrow has shared photos showing most passengers sitting close together.

"There was no social distancing, there was no sanitiser," according to Sean Mallon.

Aer Lingus has said it is reviewing procedures on its Belfast to London flights, following the claim it was not observing social distancing measures.

Read more: Aer Lingus review after packed flight complaint

  • 05 May 2020
Go to next video: How an Iranian airline 'helped spread coronavirus'