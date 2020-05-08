Media player
VE Day: Frank Gillard reports from Kassel in Germany
On 8 May 1945, after six years of conflict, the war in Europe officially came to an end.
The BBC's Frank Gillard was one of a number of correspondents who sent in dispatches from Europe that day, bringing news of conditions there to the BBC's audience at home.
Here, he relays the scene from Kassel, in Germany.
First broadcast on the BBC Home Service on 8 May 1945
08 May 2020
