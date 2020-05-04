Hancock explains how contact-tracing app will work
Video

Coronavirus: Hancock explains how contact-tracing app will work

The health secretary has set out the UK's plan to test its contact-tracing app across the Isle of Wight.

Speaking at the daily coronavirus briefing, Matt Hancock said the phone software will allow the government to take a "more targeted" approach to the lockdown while containing the virus.

