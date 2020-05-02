The UK nurseries supporting key workers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: The UK nurseries supporting key workers

It's estimated that about half of the 22,000 nurseries across the UK are currently closed because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Only children of key workers and vulnerable children are allowed to attend nursery under the current restrictions.

A nursery in Liverpool spoke to BBC Breakfast about caring for toddlers of front-line workers.

  • 02 May 2020
Go to next video: Has coronavirus made people lonelier?