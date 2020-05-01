Hancock: Testing will help UK 'unlock the lockdown'
The health secretary says the government has reached its target of 100,000 coronavirus tests a day.

Speaking at the daily Downing Street briefing, Matt Hancock said it should help to "unlock the lockdown".

Read more: Target reached as UK tests pass 100,000 a day

