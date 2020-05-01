Media player
Coronavirus: Testing will help UK 'unlock the lockdown' - Hancock
The health secretary says the government has reached its target of 100,000 coronavirus tests a day.
Speaking at the daily Downing Street briefing, Matt Hancock said it should help to "unlock the lockdown".
01 May 2020
