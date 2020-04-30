Johnson: UK is 'past the peak of this disease'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: UK is 'past the peak' says PM Boris Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK is "past the peak" of coronavirus.
In a press conference he also said that next week there will be a "comprehensive" plan on how the UK moves on past the virus.
-
30 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window