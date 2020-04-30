Johnson: UK is 'past the peak of this disease'
Coronavirus: UK is 'past the peak' says PM Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK is "past the peak" of coronavirus.

In a press conference he also said that next week there will be a "comprehensive" plan on how the UK moves on past the virus.

