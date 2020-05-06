We've found our voice in the lockdown'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Inclusive choir finds voice in lockdown

For people with special needs and their families, the coronavirus lockdown has been particularly challenging.

But in Oxford, the Soundabout Inclusive Choir is using music as a means of overcoming that isolation.

In lockdown, they’ve harnessed technology to reunite and support one another.

  • 06 May 2020
Go to next video: Online music therapy group a 'lifeline' in pandemic