RAF flypast in honour of Captain Tom

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Captain Tom: RAF flypast in veteran's honour
Two wartime RAF planes have flown over Captain Tom Moore's home to honour the war veteran and fundraiser on his 100th birthday.
He watched as the Hurricane and Spitfire flew overhead.
RAF Squadron Leader Mark Sugden told BBC reporter John Maguire what they were like to fly.
-
30 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window