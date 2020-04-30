PM's tribute to Captain Tom's 'heroic efforts'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Captain Tom: PM pays tribute to fundraiser's 'heroic efforts'
Boris Johnson has wished Captain Tom Moore a happy 100th birthday from the nation, paying tribute to the veteran fundraiser's "heroic efforts".
Capt Tom marked the occasion with thousands of birthday cards, including one from the Queen.
He said it was "extraordinary" to be turning 100, especially with "this many well-wishers".
-
30 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-52484184/captain-tom-pm-pays-tribute-to-fundraiser-s-heroic-effortsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window