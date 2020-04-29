UK 'will not risk second peak', Dominic Raab says
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: UK 'will not risk second peak', Dominic Raab says

The foreign secretary says that, while "there is light at the end of the tunnel", the UK lockdown will not be relaxed until ministers know a "second peak" in coronavirus cases can be avoided.

Speaking at the daily Downing Street briefing, Dominic Raab urged patience and said the government would not "gamble away" people's sacrifices.

Read more: UK coronavirus deaths pass 26,000

  • 29 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Starmer: UK could have 'worst death rate in Europe'