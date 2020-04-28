Media player
An island in lockdown: 'We'll come back stronger'
The Isle of Mull in the west of Scotland has been in lockdown and closed to visitors for several weeks, and non-residents have been warned not to travel to the Highlands and Islands.
But despite being heavily reliant on tourism, this close-knit community believes that they can come out of this crisis stronger.
Filmmakers Daisy Walsh and Tom Martienssen have been self- isolating on Mull, and have sent us this report. They used social distancing protocols during production.
28 Apr 2020
