Boost to virus testing for care homes and over-65s

All care home residents and staff will be able to get tested for coronavirus even if they do not have symptoms, the health secretary has said.

Speaking at the Downing Street press briefing, Matt Hancock said all over 65s and people who must leave home for work would also have access to tests.

He said 25,000 care home residents had already been tested and repeated that the government was "on track" to reach the 100,000 tests a day target by May.