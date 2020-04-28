'They're angels': In a hospice during coronavirus
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: The hospice staff working through a pandemic

The coronavirus crisis has dramatically changed how hospices operate - including visitor restrictions and social distancing rules, to minimise the risk of the virus being passed on.

The BBC's Ed Thomas finds out the impact on staff, patients and families at East Cheshire Hospice, which thinks hospices like them have been forgotten about in the pandemic.

  • 28 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Life assurance scheme for NHS staff - Hancock