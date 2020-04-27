Life assurance scheme for NHS staff - Hancock
Video

Coronavirus: NHS front-line staff to get life assurance scheme

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced details of a new life assurance scheme for NHS and social care front-line workers who die from coronavirus.

Speaking at the UK government's daily coronavirus briefing, he said families would receive £60,000.

  • 27 Apr 2020
