PM warns we are at 'moment of maximum risk'
Boris Johnson speech: PM warns we are at 'moment of maximum risk'

Boris Johnson gave a speech in Downing Street as he returned to work after his recovery from coronavirus.

The prime minister said the country now had the opportunity to overcome Covid-19, but was at the "moment of maximum risk".

  • 27 Apr 2020
