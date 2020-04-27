Media player
Boris Johnson speech: PM warns we are at 'moment of maximum risk'
Boris Johnson gave a speech in Downing Street as he returned to work after his recovery from coronavirus.
The prime minister said the country now had the opportunity to overcome Covid-19, but was at the "moment of maximum risk".
27 Apr 2020
