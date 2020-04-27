Johnson: I'm sorry I've been away from my desk
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson: I'm sorry I've been away from my desk longer than I would have liked

On his first day back at Downing Street after recovering from the coronavirus the prime minister thanked the country for its efforts in fighting Covid-19.

Mr Johnson also warned that the UK was facing the moment of maximum risk and urged the country not to lose patience with the lockdown.

Watch the statement in full

  • 27 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Boris Johnson's statement in full