'I thought I was dying'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus at 84: 'There was one day where I thought I'd be dead'
Peter Britton, 84, was admitted to Salisbury Hospital after having a fall, and subsequently contracted Covid-19.
After spending two weeks on oxygen, he recovered and was "clapped out" by staff when he was discharged from hospital.
-
25 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-52425630/coronavirus-at-84-there-was-one-day-where-i-thought-i-d-be-deadRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window