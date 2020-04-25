'I thought I was dying'
Coronavirus at 84: 'There was one day where I thought I'd be dead'

Peter Britton, 84, was admitted to Salisbury Hospital after having a fall, and subsequently contracted Covid-19.

After spending two weeks on oxygen, he recovered and was "clapped out" by staff when he was discharged from hospital.

