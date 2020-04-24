Captain Tom tops the charts at the age of 99
Captain Tom tops the charts, breaking record

Captain Tom Moore has become the oldest artist to reach the top spot of BBC Radio 1's The Official Chart.

His rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone is the fastest-selling single of 2020, with 82,000 copies and proceeds going to the NHS Charities Together fund.

After previously raising millions for the NHS with a sponsored walk, he collaborated with Michael Ball and The NHS Voices Of Care Choir to release the song.

