'It's absolutely soul destroying'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Sister's emotional tribute to twin nurses
The younger sister of two twin nurses who died from coronavirus has spoken out.
Zoe Davis says her sisters died within three days of each other after testing positive for coronavirus.
Children's nurse Katy Davis, 37, died at Southampton General Hospital on Tuesday and her identical twin Emma, a former nurse, died at the same hospital early on Friday.
-
24 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window