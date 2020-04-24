'It's absolutely soul destroying'
Coronavirus: Sister's emotional tribute to twin nurses

The younger sister of two twin nurses who died from coronavirus has spoken out.

Zoe Davis says her sisters died within three days of each other after testing positive for coronavirus.

Children's nurse Katy Davis, 37, died at Southampton General Hospital on Tuesday and her identical twin Emma, a former nurse, died at the same hospital early on Friday.

