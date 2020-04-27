How Captain Tom inspired a nation

Media player
Coronavirus: The people inspired into making a difference
Captain Tom Moore captured the hearts of the nation when he walked 100 lengths of his garden, to raise money for NHS Charities Together.
Tom's heroic efforts inspired people across the country to make a difference themselves.
The BBC spoke to some of those people to see what personal missions they were undertaking.
27 Apr 2020
