Coronavirus: Test and trace 'wasn't likely to add a huge amount' - Chris Whitty
Chief Medical Officer Prof Chris Whitty said the test and trace strategy "wasn't likely to add a huge amount, at that particular point, given the resources we had" in the initial plan to contain the spread of Covid-19.
Dr Whitty told the Science and Technology Committee that this was, in part, due to the "phenomenal speed" at which the coronavirus spread.
24 Apr 2020
