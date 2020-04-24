'Test and trace not likely to add much given the resources'
Coronavirus: Test and trace 'wasn't likely to add a huge amount' - Chris Whitty

Chief Medical Officer Prof Chris Whitty said the test and trace strategy "wasn't likely to add a huge amount, at that particular point, given the resources we had" in the initial plan to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Whitty told the Science and Technology Committee that this was, in part, due to the "phenomenal speed" at which the coronavirus spread.

