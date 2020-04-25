Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Hidden homeless' struggle to social distance
Thousands of people in the UK are known as "hidden homeless" because they don't show up in official figures - they either live with friends or family, in temporary accommodation or squats.
BBC Newsnight correspondent James Clayton spoke to two women in shared accommodation who are concerned about how they stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
25 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window