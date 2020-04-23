Media player
Royals, stars and fictional heroes unite in charity special
The stars of shows such as Doctor Who, The Vicar of Dibley and Miranda have sent messages of thanks and hope on BBC One charity special The Big Night In.
More than £27m was donated during the three-hour event, with the government promising to double the total.
The show saw Children in Need and Comic Relief join forces for the first time.
23 Apr 2020
