'My first reaction was that it was a joke!'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson nurse 'Jenny from New Zealand' on treating PM

New Zealand nurse Jenny McGee, who treated UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for coronavirus, has spoken about her role.

Speaking to TVNZ, she said she wasn't expecting to be singled out for praise.

Read more: Boris Johnson was 'just another patient' - nurse

  • 23 Apr 2020
Go to next video: PM thanks NHS staff for coronavirus recovery