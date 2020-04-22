Prof Whitty: 'It's going to take a long time'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Easing restrictions will 'take a long time'
The UK will have to live with some disruptive social measures for at least the rest of the year, the government's chief medical adviser has said.
Speaking at a press conference, Prof Chris Whitty described the chances of an available vaccine or drugs to treat coronavirus in the next calendar year as "incredibly small".
-
22 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window