Life as a family in lockdown
Countries around the world have imposed restrictions on people's movements, so we asked people to send us video diaries of their life during the coronavirus crisis.

Today we meet Gayle Haddock, a mother of two who lives in London with her partner who is working from home.

  • 23 Apr 2020