Hancock: Vaccine to be 'trialled in people this Thursday'

Coronavirus: Human clinical trial to start on Thursday
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said scientists at Oxford University will begin trialling a vaccine on people this Thursday - a stage which can often take years to reach.
The plan is to test it on around 500 volunteers by mid-May and if that work proves successful, give it to thousands more volunteers.
Speaking at the daily coronavirus press conference, he said the government will be giving £20m to the Oxford team to fund their human clinical trials.
21 Apr 2020
