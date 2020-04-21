Hancock: Vaccine to be 'trialled in people this Thursday'
Coronavirus: Human clinical trial to start on Thursday

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said scientists at Oxford University will begin trialling a vaccine on people this Thursday - a stage which can often take years to reach.

The plan is to test it on around 500 volunteers by mid-May and if that work proves successful, give it to thousands more volunteers.

Speaking at the daily coronavirus press conference, he said the government will be giving £20m to the Oxford team to fund their human clinical trials.

