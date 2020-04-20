UK 'doing absolutely everything we can' to get PPE
Rishi Sunak has called getting enough personal protective equipment an “international challenge” for all countries amid the coronavirus crisis.

Appearing at the daily coronavirus briefing, Rishi Sunak was challenged by BBC News health editor Hugh Pym over whether the government is "ashamed" about the situation in the UK.

