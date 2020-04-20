Idris Elba 'humbled to be alive' after coronavirus

Elba says he is 'humbled to be alive' after Covid-19 scare
Actor Idris Alba says recovering from coronavirus has given him a new outlook on life.

He told the BBC's Joanna Gosling why it's inspired him, and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, to begin a UN coronavirus fund for poor farmers.

Read more: Elba: 'Food will run out if farmers can't farm'

