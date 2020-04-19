'No plans to open schools over summer'
Coronavirus: 'No plans to open schools over summer'

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said there are no plans to open schools over the summer period.

Speaking at the daily briefing from Downing Street he said he can't tell parents, pupils and teachers when schools will-reopen.

  19 Apr 2020
