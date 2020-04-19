Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'No plans to open schools over summer'
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said there are no plans to open schools over the summer period.
Speaking at the daily briefing from Downing Street he said he can't tell parents, pupils and teachers when schools will-reopen.
-
19 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window